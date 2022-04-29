Gambia: Assan Ceesay Scores 17th League Goal for FC Zurich

Scorpion's striker, Assan Ceesay has scored his 17th league goal for FC Zurich during their 5-1 thump over FC Sion during their week-31 fixture of the Swiss Super League played at the Letzigrund on Saturday.

The 28-year-old scored FC Zurich's opening goal in the 2nd minute of the game.

He also assisted one of Tosin Aiyegun goals in the 72nd minute of the second half.

The Gambian international has now scored back-to-back goals for his Swiss Super League side after guiding his side to their 20th victory of the league by scoring a brace during their 2-1 home win over Young Boys last week.

The Banjul-born player has now scored 17 league goals and provided 8 assists in 28 appearances for FC Zurich this season.

"Never stop dreaming. What a performance, great team spirit. Let's go," Assan Ceesay wrote on his social media page after the game.

Assan Ceesay is the second leading goal-scorer in the Swiss Super League this season with 17 goals, four goals behind Young Boys' Jordan Siebatcheu who currently top the chat with 21 goals.

The victory extended FC Zurich's lead on top of the standings with 69 points, 13 points ahead of second-place Basel.