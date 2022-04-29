Senegal: NDMA Boss Says Casamance Conflict Has Displaced Over 13k People

The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) Executive Director Sanna Dahaba, in an interview with this medium has revealed that over 13,184 people have been displaced since the Senegalese Forces launched attacks on the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC).

The NDMA director added that the conflict in the region has resulted in serious public fear and displacement.

According to the agency's data, 1,648 households have been affected.

He also said that the NDMA did not have any separate camp for the internally displaced persons which he said remains a key challenge to them.

Mr. Dahaba commended the government together with partners for the timely intervention in supporting the affected families.

Additionally, he posited that not all the affected families have been supported, but that a large number have been provided with food items and clothes among others.

According to him, a detailed assessment has been conducted and the data collected would be presented to the Office of the Vice President which will indicate the type of support families really need. He therefore, assured that they would support both the internally displaced persons and their host families.

The NDMA director said supporting the affected families is crucial because primarily, they are also taxpayers. Mr. Dahaba, in addition commended the Brikama Area Council (BAC), for providing 650 kilograms (25kg) bags of rice to the affected families.

The Senegalese Forces launched a first attack on 24 January where seven Senegalese soldiers were arrested, but were later released after diplomatic engagement.

On 13 March 2022, the Senegalese forces again launched an attack on the MFDC resulting in the displacement of thousands as explosive shells reportedly landed in border villages.