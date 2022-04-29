Gambia: AAITG Launches Project to Empower Poultry Farmers in CRR & NBR

ActionAid International The Gambia (AAITG) was established in 1979 and is an Affiliate member of the ActionAid International Federation, a global movement fighting for social justice, gender equality and poverty eradication. On Friday 22 April 2022 AAITG launched a project after securing funding from the Throne Family based in the United Kingdom amounting to £154,149 to implement an 18-month project titled "Empowering Poultry Farmers in the Southern Central River and North Bank Regions of The Gambia to increase income and food security."

The objective of the project is to empower the women and young poultry farmers in Southern Central River and North Bank Regions of The Gambia to have access to improved production, marketing, and storage facilities. The said project is expected to directly work with 50 poultry farmers (40 women, 10 youth) from the two regions. It is also expected to further reach out to 3200 community members through advocacy and community awareness raising. The beneficiaries would be trained in poultry production, finance, and business management.

Speaking at the launching Hon Abba Sanyang, the Governor of CRR thanked AAITG for being there for the people of his region and noted that the project would improve the lives and livelihood of the beneficiaries.

On his part Fafa O. Cham, the Project Manager informed the beneficiaries that the project will provide 10,000 chicks, 800 bags of feed, 1500 feeders and drinkers, assorted vaccines, drugs, and tricycles to facilitate marketing and feed transportation.

He added that the income level of the targeted beneficiaries is expected to increase and consequently increase food security.

The Fundraising Manager for AAITG Saidina Alieu Jarjou said, his office is committed to mobilising resources to work with and through people living in poverty and their institutions especially women, children, and youth for an improved society.

"Women and youth empowerment is a key priority of AAITG, and plans are underway to make CRR and NBR the hub of poultry farming," said Jarjou.

In another development AAITG presented cheques amounting to 600,000 to twenty beneficiaries in CRR to scale up their poultry production and petty trading.