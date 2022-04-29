Liberia: Gbarpolu Elders Called On ANC Political Leader

A delegation of opinion leaders, from Gbarpolu District, Thursday, April 28 paid a courtesy call on the Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander Cummings in Monrovia.

The group accompanied by Gbarpolu County Senator Daniel Naatehn discussed issues of critical concerns and needs of Gbarpolu District including the inaccessibility of several areas by motor vehicles.

The five members' delegation of elders later extended warmth hands of traditional corporations, and support to the ANC Political Leader on behalf of the people of Gbarpolu District.

The ANC Political Leader expressed gratitude to the delegation for the visit and assured them of the ANC's continuous engagement with the people of Gbarpolu through its officials in addressing some of their basic concerns.

Earlier, Gbarpolu County Senator Naatehn who is also ANC National Chairman spoke of the immense influence and significant role played by the five members of elders which included two women in coordinating the affairs of the district, since his election to the Liberian Senate.