Liberia: Gbarpolu Elders Called On ANC Political Leader

29 April 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

A delegation of opinion leaders, from Gbarpolu District, Thursday, April 28 paid a courtesy call on the Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander Cummings in Monrovia.

The group accompanied by Gbarpolu County Senator Daniel Naatehn discussed issues of critical concerns and needs of Gbarpolu District including the inaccessibility of several areas by motor vehicles.

The five members' delegation of elders later extended warmth hands of traditional corporations, and support to the ANC Political Leader on behalf of the people of Gbarpolu District.

The ANC Political Leader expressed gratitude to the delegation for the visit and assured them of the ANC's continuous engagement with the people of Gbarpolu through its officials in addressing some of their basic concerns.

Earlier, Gbarpolu County Senator Naatehn who is also ANC National Chairman spoke of the immense influence and significant role played by the five members of elders which included two women in coordinating the affairs of the district, since his election to the Liberian Senate.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X