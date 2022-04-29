Liberia: In Cummings Trial - Ex-Chief Justice Dropped From Witness List

State prosecutors in the ongoing criminal and forgery trial of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader Mr. Alexander B. Cummings and two others have dropped former Chief Justice Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott from its list of 34 witnesses subpoenaed last week.

The two other defendants are ANC's National Chairman Daniel Naateeh and Secretary-General Counselor Aloysius Toe.

Cllr. Scott was among 34 witnesses listed by the state including former Vice President Joseph Boakai whose appearance is still on hold subpoenaed to appear and testify in the ongoing forgery and Criminal conspiracy trial.

The three accused ANC officials have vehemently rejected the charges and termed them as bogus and politically motivated as part of conspiracies between the All Liberian Party of Benoni Urey and the ruling CDC to thwart Mr. Cummings Presidential bid in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Monrovia City Court Magistrate Jomah Jallah has granted defense lawyers' request to postpone the hearing into the forgery trial of National Alternative Congress (ANC) political leader Alexander Cummings and two others by one week.

The ruling is intended to enable state prosecutors to retrieve the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) "original" framework document from the National Elections Commission (NEC).

State prosecutors want the Political Officer of the National Elections Commission (NEC) Mr. Ignatius Wesseh to reappear and return the original CPP framework document filed with the NEC before its fourth witness, Mohammed Ali can testify.

Mr. Wesseh testified and was discharged by the Monrovia City Court on April 27.

Defense Lawyers of the Alternative National Congress vehemently rejected the request for postponement and described, the recall of Mr. Wesseh as unlawful, and part of the continuous gimmicks by the state to baffle and delay the trial.