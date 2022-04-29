Liberia: Nimba - Rep. Youngquoi Rehabilitates Roads

29 April 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Thomas Domah

Nimba County — Nimba County District#8 Representative Larry Youngquoi, has embarked on rehabilitation of several roads in his district.

Representative Younquoi said the intervention is to help citizens have access to farm-to-market roads across his district, including health facilities.

The vocal Nimba lawmaker noted that since LAMCO left Liberia as a result of the outbreak of civil war in 1989 and Arcelor Mittal subsequently took over, extracting iron ore, the company has reneged on making any intervention on the roads from CMC Junction towards St. John River in district#8.

Fuster Quoi, Chief of Office Staff for Representative Younquoi said, the rehabilitation of the various roads would help to bring continuous development to the people.

Citizens of the district expressed joy and danced with their lawmaker as he brought yellow machines to work on the roads. For his part, Mehnpeh-Mahn district commissioner Saye Gondah, thanked Representative Younquoi, who villagers described as their god, and pledged to join hands with the lawmaker to get the work done. Editing by Jonathan Browne

