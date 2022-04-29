Burkina Faso: Nimba - Over 1,000 Migrants From Burkina Faso Enter Liberia

Nimba County — About 1,200 Burkinabes have entered Liberia thru Nimba County, allegedly for farming purposes. The migrants arrived recently in Kpablee administrative District#6, in Nimba.

Sources on the ground told the New Dawn that they entered the country via Ivory Coast as farming cooperatives to work with local farmers here.

Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf recently met with the Burkinabe Ambassador here over the presence of Burkinabes in Grand Gedeh as well.

Already, there are more than 5,000 Burkinabes in Nimba involved in farming activities with the locals.

However, some citizens joined few of the migrants and reportedly attacked some Liberia Immigration Service personnel, who have gone to inquire why the presence of a huge number of Burkinabes on Liberian soil.

Nimba County authorities are yet to take any action or speak to the press about the presence of the Burkinabes that are currently in Kpablee administrative district. Editing by Jonathan Browne