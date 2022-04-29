Liberia: Stakeholders Review and Validate the Liberia Corrections Service Act

UNDP Liberia through the Rule of Law Joint Programme supports the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation (BCR) of the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) to hold a two-day review and validation of Liberia's Corrections Service Act.

The BCR which has a constitutional mandate to create, preserve and administer correctional institutions, is seeking an autonomy status.

The draft Act will establish a semi-autonomous prison service called the National Corrections and Rehabilitation Service and will enable the entity to raise its own funds.

When passed by the Legislature, it will place the current Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation (BCR) on a similar footing as other agencies within the Ministry of Justice, such as the Liberian National Police (LNP).

The technical working session held 21-22 April 2022, brought together key stakeholders in the area of law and criminal justice to discuss and provide feedback on relevant amendments, codifications and standards within the law.

During the event held in Buchanan Grand Bassa County, Ms. Marzu Stubblefield - Quaye of UNDP Rule of Law Joint Programme emphasized the importance of validating the document and making inputs to the law.

The Mayor of Buchanan City Moses D. Haynes and the Acting Assistant Minister of the Bureau of Corrections, Sainleseh Kwaidah County encouraged the participants to give a critical eye to amending and finalizing the Act.

UNDP through the Joint UN Rule of Law Programme provides technical support to rule of law institutions to strengthen their capacity through policy and legislative reforms.