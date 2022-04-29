South Africa: Eastern Cape Farm Workers Vow to Continue Strike

29 April 2022
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Thamsanqa Mbovane

Farmers' organisation says many farms will struggle to survive this season

The strike by farm workers and residents from Kirkwood and Addo townships is expected to continue. The workers are demanding to be paid R30 per hour.

According to a farmer in the region, damage to property during the protests is estimated at over R70-million.

Sundays River Valley Citrus Producers Forum say they can't pay the increase workers are demanding but committed to continue paying R23.19 an hour.

The Forum cautioned that "a high percentage of growers may not survive in the future and will certainly not be profitable in 2022".

Almost no citrus fruit have been picked and packed in the Sundays River Valley region since an unprotected strike by thousands of farm workers started over a week ago. This follows several days of mass protests by farm workers and residents from Kirkwood and Addo townships. There have been a number of violent incidents.

Earlier this week, we reported that the High Court in Gqeberha granted an interim interdict to farm owners in the Sundays River Valley Municipality which prevents protesting farm workers and leaders of the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) -- who have been assisting striking workers -- from entering or being within 500 metres of several farms.

According to a farmer, damage to property and losses during the strike is currently estimated at over R70-million.

On Thursday, over 2,000 protesting workers and residents filled the stands at the Steve Tshwete Stadium in Kirkwood to discuss the impasse with employers over their demand for a R30 per hour wage hike. Major roads leading to the stadium were littered with stones and burning tyres.

Before the crowd started discussing the implications of continuing their strike, they took a moment of silence for two protesters who were allegedly shot dead during the protest. GroundUp has not yet been able to get official confirmation on these incidents.

SANCO provincial secretary Tony Duba said his organisation would continue discussions with employers' lawyers to find an amicable solution.

In a statement responding to workers' demands, the Sundays River Valley Citrus Producers Forum chairperson, Hennie Ehlers, said employers can't pay the increase but committed to continue paying R23.19 an hour in accordance with the national minimum wage.

Ehlers said that a team had been set up to deal with issues including wages disputes in a lawful manner "to avoid a repeat of the damaging effects of the 2018 protest action".

"Citrus producers face severe challenges. Abnormally high cost of freight, inefficiency of ports and escalating input costs, which they are unable to recoup in competitive markets. It is possible that a high percentage of growers may not survive in the future and will certainly not be profitable in 2022," the Forum said.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X