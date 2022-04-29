South Africa: The Presidency Receives Part Four of the State Capture Commission Report

press release

The Presidency has this morning, 29 April 2022, received the fourth part of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

The Secretary of the Commission Prof Itumeleng Mosala handed over the report to Acting Director-General in The Presidency Mr Thami Ngwenya at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Part Four of the Report is comprised of four volumes focusing on six themes as follows:

Volume 1:

- The attempted capture of the National Treasury

- EOH Holdings and the City of Johannesburg

- Alexkor

Volume 2:

- The Free State Asbestos Project Debacle

- The Free State R1 billion Housing Project Debacle

Volumes 3 and 4:

- The Capture of Eskom

The report is available on the Presidency website.

The final part of the report is due to be handed over to the Presidency by 15 June 2022.

The first part of the report was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa by the Commission Chairperson, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, on 4 January 2022.

The second and third reports were handed over on 1 February 2022 and 1 March 2022, respectively to Director-General in The Presidency, Ms Phindile Baleni.