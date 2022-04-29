South Africa: SA Factory Gate Prices Race to 13-Year High of 11.9 Percent in March

analysis

South African factory gate prices on a year-on-year basis raced to 11.9% in March from 10.5% in February, data released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) showed on Thursday. This is the highest read for the producer price index (PPI) since it hit 12.6% in November 2008 and points to an acceleration in domestic interest rate hikes and more inflationary pain for South African consumers.

At 11.9%, PPI in March shot past market expectations of 10.7%, underscoring the impact of soaring fuel and food prices, especially in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On a monthly basis, producer inflation hit 2.5% from just 1.0% in the previous month, a reflection of the more than 7% climb in domestic petrol prices between March and February.

South African consumer prices remain just inside the upper end of the central bank's 3-6% target range, coming in at 5.9% in March. A breach of this looks more likely now as producers' inflationary strain will have to be passed on to consumers, heralding more price pain. The Monetary Policy Committee of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has already hiked its key repo rate by 25 basis points at each of its three meetings...