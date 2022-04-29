Namibia: PDM Not With Dienda On Denial of Marital Rape

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) president McHenry Venaani has partly disagreed with the controversial position of his party's deputy chief whip, Elma Dienda, on rape in marriages.

Dienda claimed in the National Assembly this week that rape does not exist in marriage, as a husband or wife cannot rape their spouse.

She said this was one of the teachings she got during her early days in marriage induction, adding that sexual intercourse was a spousal right and only married people would understand that.

"Although the PDM agrees with the sentiment by Dienda that in some instances, proving rape within the set-up of the marital institution can sometimes be difficult, the PDM is of the view that rape exists even in marriages," Venaani said in a statement on Friday.

Venaani said Dienda expressed her own views and not those of the PDM.

He also said the PDM recognised it was outrageous to interpret marriage vows as an agreement to sexual intercourse regardless of circumstances, such as whether a spouse was drunk, violent or abusive.

"PDM also recognises that this is not innately exclusive to men as there are also instances in which men can be raped by other men or even by women. Whilst opinions on marital rape may differ within Namibia, protecting women against this form of harm is not a matter of opinion," Venaani added.