Namibia: Entrepreneurs Urged to Pass On Skills

SMALL business owners at Walvis Bay are urging their fellow entrepreneurs to start training young people to help keep them off the streets and empower them financially.

Some have started mentoring and training the youth in trades like tailoring, mechanics, needlework, woodwork, tutoring and tourism, among others. Some have also started involving their own children in the process by passing on their skills.

Business owner Albertus Paulus told The Namibian he's happy to impart his mechanical knowledge and skills to out-of-school youngsters.

"We have many young people on the street. We have to give them knowledge on how to sustain themselves, so one day they can start their own businesses. I don't force them, but I ask them and their parents if they are willing to learn. Right now some parents are happy that I am helping their children," said Paulus, who trains four out-of-school boys, and two pupils who work after school and on weekends.

"They are learning fast. The youth just need our support," he said.

Justus Kashiiwapo, owner of Justus Carpentry and Joinery has been operating his business for over 15 years.

"I need to pass on some skills, so that the youth can survive these difficult times. I am training three young people. I would employ more if I had a bigger space. It is important for the elders to pass on skills. Our children are getting lost to drugs and alcohol," he said.

The young trainees also motivate their peers to search for similar opportunities in their communities.

"There are a lot of opportunities. Don't just lie there, money will not come to you. It is nice to learn at a young age," said Joseph Kasiwanapo, who is working while studying.

"I studied electrical engineering at the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology, and am still waiting for my attachment. Instead of just sitting at home, I decided to work at a carpentry workshop. Although it is not the same field, I am learning. I don't want to be a lazy person. I am learning to prepare myself for the industrial world," said Kashiiwapo.

"People must get up and start looking for something. Everything was changed by Covid-19. I am improving my subjects but am still coming here. I am gaining more knowledge, so that when I finally study further, I will already have a bit of knowledge, and I am earning a bit for my family," said Louis Johannes.

John Paul Shafetango has knocked on the doors of many small businesses, which has seen him learn something new from various sectors.

"Apprenticeship is very important. Tertiary education is good, but what if you cannot afford it?

"I am multi-skilled now because I help out in different businesses. It will help me to find out what I'm really interested in. I tried washing cars. I also tried carpet cleaning. I am currently doing an apprenticeship as a tour guide."

Shafetango said this has helped him gain many international contacts, people skills, time management skills, and he's learned how to manage a business.