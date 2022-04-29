Mozambique: Covid-19 - Four New Cases, Three Recoveries and No Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Thursday reported four new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a Thursday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 1,311,778 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 412 of them in the previous 24 hours.

408 of the tests yielded negative results, while the four positive cases brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,379.

The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the virus) fell from 1.37 per cent on Wednesday to 0.97 per cent on Thursday.

The new cases reported on Thursday were three women and one man, all Mozambican citizens and aged between 20 and 54. Three were diagnosed in Tete and one in Maputo city.

In the same 24 hour period, the hospitalization situation remained unchanged. No Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital and no new cases were admitted. The number of patients under medical care in the Covid-19 wards remained three, two in Tete and one in Zambezia. One of these patients is in intensive care, receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry release reported no further deaths from Covid-19, and so the total death toll in Mozambique from the disease remains 2,201.

There were three full recoveries from Covid-19 on Thursday, all of them in Manica province. Thus the total number of recoveries rose to 223,113, which is 98.99 per cent of all cases of Covid-19 ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose slightly from 60 on Wednesday to 61 on Thursday. The geographical breakdown of the active cases was as follows: Gaza, 22; Cabo Delgado, 18; Maputo city, eight; Sofala, five; Tete, four; Zambezia, two; Nampula, one; and Inhambane, one. There were no active cases in Niassa. Manica or Maputo province.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 7,382 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number of people fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 13,845,753 - which is 91 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.