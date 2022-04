THE Ministry of Mines and Energy has announced that fuel prices will drop by N$1,20 per litre for petrol and 30 cents per litre for diesel, effective 5 May.

Mines and energy minister Tom Alweendo says this comes after the ministry moved to temporarily reduce fuel levies for the next three months.

The ministry has reduced the majority of levies by 50%, except for the Motor Vehicle Assistance Fund levy, which is reduced by 25%.