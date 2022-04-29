Namibia: Report Corrupt Officials - Schlettwein

The minister of agriculture, water and land reform, Calle Schlettwein, is urging members of the public who have solid evidence on officials and possible beneficiaries engaged in corruption and fraud to report them to the ministry.

Schlettwein said this in a press release on Tuesday.

He said the ministry is continuously receiving complaints suggesting corruption, fraud and other inappropriate conduct by officials and beneficiaries relating to land acquisition and procurement matters.

"The ministry would like to invite those members of the public with solid proof of officials, possible beneficiaries and other parties engaged in the atrocities of corruption and other irregular conducts with the aim to corruptly benefit officials to report these," Schlettwein said.

Any such information must be in writing, containing details of and be signed by the depositor and be handed in a sealed envelope at the office of the minister on the fourth floor at the ministry's building in Windhoek, he said.

"Upon receipt of any such written communique, the depositor would be furnished a written acknowledgement," Schlettwein added.