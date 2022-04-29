Mozambique: Chinese Businessmen to Set Up Plant for Ceramic Products

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has received investment guarantees from Chinese businessmen who have promised to set up a plant to manufacture ceramic products, in the district of Manhica, in Maputo province, according to a report in Friday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais".

The Chinese businessmen pledged the investment opportunity on the sidelines of Nyusi's tour of an industrial complex in Uganda, as part of the three day State at the invitation of his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni.

The future plant in Manhica, he said, will supply the domestic market and also the southern African regional demand.

"It is great to see that the raw material for the production process is available in Uganda. It is a big plant which is also exporting. The plant employs local workers and adds value to the country's available raw material," Nyusi told reporters after touring the site.

Nyusi stressed the efforts are underway to mobilise the company to open in Mozambique, in Manhica. "We want the outcome to pay off as soon as possible. After the talks we had, in less than 12 months the plant will be operating in Mozambique", he said.

The plant, Nyusi pointed out, will be based in Mozambique, but the production will be exported to several countries across the region. "There is a great market potential and 30 per cent will supply the domestic market and over 50 per cent to South Africa as well as other countries across the region."

During the State visit, Nyusi also toured the presidential farm in Kawumu region, where a wide range of crops are produced (including poultry and fish farming).