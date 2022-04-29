South Africa: Here You Go (At Last) - the State Capture Report - Read All About Eskom, Alexkor, Eoh Holdings, Free State and National Treasury

The Presidency received the fourth part of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector at the Union Buildings on Friday, April 29, 2022. The fourth report, which makes damning findings and recommendations, is in four volumes.
Here are the four volumes of the report.
Volume One:
The Attempted Capture of the National Treasury
EOH Holdings (PTY) Ltd and the City of Johannesburg.
Alexcor
Volume Two:
The Free State Asbestos Project debacle
The Free State R1 billion Housing project debacle.
Volume Three:
Capture of Eskom
Volume Four:
Capture of Eskom
