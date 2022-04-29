Rwanda Should Rethink

opinion

The genocide memorial in Rwanda serves as a place of pilgrimage for all those who would wish to have their sense of humanity rekindled by their outrage due to the grossest crimes against humanity. Its legacy has earned Rwanda the respect and sympathy of the people of the world, irrespective of the government that exists and this should not be surrendered by accepting to be an appendage of the immigration policy of another state.

The Rwandan leadership has earned the greatest response if they take on board asylum seekers only to have its police to go into confrontation with them when they show dissent; asylum seekers who owe allegiance to places where they were not born and do not have the aspiration to live for the rest of their lives.

The African Union should intervene to address its member states from adopting policies that are likely to provoke conflict in their countries or alienate them from other people. The agreement that Rwanda has signed to be the home to asylum seekers to Britain will only erode any respect it has from the international community. Money cannot buy respect and integrity which Rwanda currently has irrespective of whatever anyone has of its leadership.