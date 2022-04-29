Malawi: MP Musongole Laments Mra Conduct On Chitipa Utd Bus

Member of Parliament for Chitipa Central Constituency, Alinubwira Musongole, has lamented the conduct of Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) officials in demanding payment of custom duty on an already cleared Chitipa United bus.

Officials for Chitipa United Football Club mobilised funds some few years ago and bought a bus for their club to ease mobility challenges before the team was relegated from the TNM Super League.

Reports indicate that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government at that time gave a weaver to the club for the bus to be cleared considering the financial challenges the club had. But Musongole told President Lazarus Chakwera at a rally on Wednesday that now that the DPP government is gone, MRA officials are demanding clearance fees for the bus.

"Mr President, we have what they call a stadium here in Chitipa Central but all one sees there is just a fence around and nothing inside. Our plea is that if you can consider erecting stands and constructing toilets inside so that teams from Chitipa can have their own home ground.

"About Chitipa United your excellency, officials managed to buy a coaster for the team. The DPP government assisted the club to have the bus cleared. Right now, MRA officials are demanding money saying the clearing procedure did not go on well. Please talk to them so that they stop this," remarked Musongole.

Commenting on the matter outside the rally, General Secretary for the club, Duma Ngoma, confirmed the development.

"It's true MRA asked us on this issue. They asked for documents that we used to have the vehicle registered. I think they are trying to update their records," said Ngoma.

Chitipa United FC was relegated from the country's top flight league last season alongside Mzuzu Warriors of Mzuzu and Ntopwa Football Club from Blantyre.