Namibia: Central Bank Unable to Process Payments to Russia

29 April 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sophie Tendane

Bank of Namibia spokesperson Kazembire Zemburuka says the bank is unable to process payments on behalf of the government to Namibian students in Russia due to the removal of Russian commercial banks from the Swift banking network.

The Bank is now exploring other alternatives, Zemburuka says.

Namibian students in Russia are unable to get access to money in their respective bank accounts as Namibian banks have blocked all transactions to Russian banks, due to international sanctions imposed on Russia after it started a war against Ukraine on 24 February.

The president of the Namibian Students in the Russian Federation and Commonwealth of Independent States, Wilhelmina Uundonga, says students are struggling to get access to funds in their bank accounts.

"It has really affected us badly, especially privately funded students who need to pay for their tuition fees," she says. "They are still stuck. We have made Bank of Namibia aware of the situation, but we do not know what's the way forward."

Uundonga says some students have started to open new accounts with banks that are not under sanctions.

"People are still struggling in Namibia to get the banks in Namibia to send money to these banks," she said.

Some Russian banks are being removed from the Swift international financial messaging system, which is used to transfer money across borders.

This will also delay payments to Russia for oil and gas exports.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X