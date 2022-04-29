Namibia: Kasaona, Kaizen Eye Ramblers U-21 Semis

29 April 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

The final round of the Bank Windhoek Ramblers U-21 Soccer Tournament is set for this weekend at the Ramblers Sports Ground. The matches start today and end tomorrow.

Divided into two groups, A and B, the eight participating teams are Ramblers, Athletic Club Football Academy, Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW), Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS), Fortis, Kaizen Football Academy, Swallows and Kasaona.

The inaugural tournament, which kicked off last weekend, aims to continue on a high note, as teams will have a final shot at the ultimate prize this weekend.

Swallows, Athletic Club Football Academy and Ramblers are through to the semi-finals.

Kasaona and Kaizen Football Academy still have a chance to claim a spot in the semi-finals when they meet in their final group match this evening.

With a girl's exhibition match included for the weekend, the tournament's semi-finals and final will take place tomorrow.

"We have seen so much talent on display, and we are excited to see what happens come match day," said Bank Windhoek's head of corporate social investment and sponsorships," Bronwyn Moody.

