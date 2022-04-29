Namibia: Coachella Coming to Windhoek

Inspired by Coachella USA, a group of young Namibian music enthusiasts are planning a replica of the music festival to provide a platform for established and emerging artists to showcase their work.

The three-day festival will take place at the Sam Nujoma Stadium from 6 to 8 May, and will be presented through three themes: a colour party on opening day, corporate gladiators' games in which artists and corporates will battle it out on the second day, and a musical fiesta with over 10 artists billed to perform on the last day.

"Coachella will provide the audience with entertainment from various artists, whilst creating opportunities for networking between SMEs, corporate entities and local vendors," said the fiesta's spokesperson Febbe Andima.

Confirmed performers lined up to keep music lovers on their toes include Leather Mein, Manxebe, Ethnix, Skrypt, Azmo, Arafat, Exit, and Sunny Boy.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the USA is an annual music and arts festival held California's Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. Coachella showcases popular and established musical artists as well as emerging artists and reunited groups, and is one of the largest, most famous, and most profitable music festivals in the USA and the world.

Rapper sensation Hitjivirue Tjiramba, popularly known as Skrypt, told VIBEZ! he has been working on new projects, and promises to deliver a new ballad that will only be heard at Coachella.

Skrypt said he is loving that people are coming together and taking it in their own hands to organise shows.

"I am here to support you for sure. It's great to be part of the line-up. It's show season yet again. So, we just need to keep pushing, we need more of these shows."

Hip-hop artist William Malima, known as Skipper Wills, said he too has a couple of exclusives that will be showcased at the festival, and can't wait for people to hear them.

"Everybody who is going to be there will be very lucky to hear what is going to be on my debut album. I look forward to the event and to show people what I have to offer on the album," he said ecstatically.