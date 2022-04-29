Namibia: Traditional Knowledge Office Operational

AFTER a long time spent establishing legislation to govern activities related to access to genetic resources, knowledge and traditional know-how, Namibia now has a Biological and Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge Office.

The new office was officially opened by environment deputy minister, Heather Sibungo, in Windhoek yesterday.

The establishment of the office follows the enactment of the Access to Biological and Genetic Resources and Related Traditional Knowledge Act (No: 2 of 2017) and its regulations, that were launched last November.

Sibungo said the office will be responsible for regulating access to biological and genetic resources and associated traditional knowledge in terms of procedures that are fair and non-arbitrary, provide for the creation of rules, procedures and guidance in obtaining prior informed consent for establishing mutually agreed terms with local communities for access to biological and genetic resources and associated traditional knowledge.

The office will also ensure compliance with the provisions of access and benefit sharing agreements and material transfer agreements, to establish and develop facilities on indigenous biological natural resources to address poverty alleviation, support sustainable livelihoods and further sustainable development.

"One other key function will be to establish a help desk, provide information and support, raise awareness, provide capacity development regarding the provisions and regulations of this act, as well as deal with complaints relating to the violation of the provision of the act," said Sibungo.

She also called on stakeholders, including traditional authorities, the private sector, local communities, researchers and others involved in the use of indigenous biological and genetic resources, to get in touch with the office for advice on the new processes and procedures.

General manager of Tses Healthy Herbal Investment Jonathan Kock thanked the environment ministry for establishing the office, which he believes will help Namibians involved in researching and developing genetic and biological resources.

Sibungu called on the ministry to set up a research and development centre, which she believes will lead to the country developing its own medicines.

Chairperson of the Namibia Network for Cosmetics Industry (NANCi) Stefanie Hummer said the process of coming up with an office in Namibia was lengthy.

When the act and regulations were launched in November last year, Sibungo said the potential and future economic value of biological and genetic resources as inputs for medicine, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products, products for material science, genes, crop pests and for combating new and emerging diseases such as Covid-19, is obvious and indeed exciting.

Namibia has some classic examples of resources with significant scope for value addition, such as hoodia, devil's claw, marula and commiphora resin.

The act seeks to ensure that access to genetic resources and associated traditional knowledge is done in a fair and equitable manner, as provided for by the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit Sharing (under the Convention on Biological Diversity).

The Nagoya Protocol came about as a global effort to implement the third objective of the convention, which calls for fair and equitable benefit sharing arising from the commercial utilisation of genetic resources.

Adopted on 29 October 2010, in Nagoya, Japan, the protocol obliged parties to the convention to put in place administrative measures and national laws to ensure protection of local communities' rights to access and share the benefits and associated traditional knowledge.

The office will be run by an interim team headed by the the environmental commissioner, Timoteus Mufeti. The office will be technically and administratively supported by the GIZ-funded climate change and inclusive use of natural resources project, under the environment ministry.