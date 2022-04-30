Malawi: Bushiri Gets University Recognition for Outstanding Humanitarian Work

30 April 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's outstanding work in humanitarian work in the country has been recognised by Exploits University which conferred him an honorary doctorate.

This award comes barely a month after Product Magazine awarded the Enlightened Christian Gathering, ECG founder for his outstanding humanitarian works during the flood disaster.

Speaking after during university graduation ceremony held on Friday in Lilongwe, Bushiri, who was also the guest of honour where 607 students graduated, said he accepted the award as a reminder for him to do more in helping the needy in the country.

"I believe that giving is a greatest pulpit. I don't give because I have more, but it's in me to always help, and it's always encouraging when your works are being recognised by others. Thanks, Exploits University," he said.

President of Exploits University, Dr Desmond Bikoko said Prophet Bushiri deserves the recognition because his humanitarian projects are improving the lives of millions in the country.

