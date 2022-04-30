Nigeria: Buhari to Receive Sallah Homage First Time Since Covid-19 Outbreak

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday receive the traditional Sallah homage to mark the Eid El Fitr celebration for the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, stated this in a statement on Friday.

The age-long tradition was suspended two years ago due to the outbreak of Covid-19 which ravaged the world in 2020 and 2021.

It is usually carried out by select dignitaries and stakeholders within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Some of the stakeholders usually include the FCT minister, senators and other members of the National Assembly, amongst others.

According to the statement by Mr Shehu, the tradition will be returned due to the fall in infection rate in Nigeria.

He, however, said those who will be taking part in the activity will have to undergo a Covid-19 test and return a negative result.

"Although this is a sign of the return to normalcy as infection rates fall to their lowest, those coming on invitation are still required to wear face masks and undergo the linear Covid-19 test at the State House Conference Centre to obtain a negative test result as condition for admittance to the event," the statement said.

Read full statement:

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

TWO YEARS AFTER, SALLAH HOMAGE RETURNS TO THE ASO ROCK VILLA

Two years after the world's biggest lockdown to slow the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional Sallah homage to the President by the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja returns to the Aso Rock Villa.

Although this is a sign of the return to normalcy as infection rates fall to their lowest, those coming on invitation are still required to wear face masks and undergo the linear Covid-19 test at the State House Conference Centre to obtain a negative test result as condition for admittance to the event.

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to receive the visitors, numbering about 100 at the New State House Banquet Hall at 3:00pm on Sallah Day (Sunday or Monday), itself to be determined by moon sighting to be announced by Islamic authorities in the country.

Invited Guests for the event, led by Muhammed Musa Bello, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Head of Service, the Senator and House members from the territory, leadership of the FCT Judiciary, Members of the Cabinet, Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies, Muslim and Christian leaderships in the FCT, Council Chairmen, Traditional Rulers and others who received invitations as listed on the manifest.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 29, 2022