Egypt: Over 81 Million Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine Given to Citizens So Far - Minister

Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister and Acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said Friday 81,384,156 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given to Egyptian citizens and foreign residents residing in Egypt so far, which is a high vaccination rate by the World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

The minister's statements coincide with the World Immunization Week 2022, observed from April 24 till April 30.

According to latest WHO updates 34.1 million people in Egypt are fully vaccinated, which represents 33.4% of the population.

In a statement, Ministry of Health Spokesman Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said

thanks to the Ministry of Health and Population's efforts over the past months, the rate of coronavirus vaccination in Egypt has increased.

The spokesman also highlighted Egypt's commitment to a comprehensive health strategy incorporating all the State's healthcare institutions.

MENA