Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - Bayelsa Govt Warns Appointees Against Opposing Jonathan's Bid

The Bayelsa State Government has threatened to sanction government appointees who criticise or oppose former President Goodluck Jonathan's rumoured bid to run in the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mr Ayibaina Duba, in a statement on Thursday, condemning Governor Douye Diri's Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah's, social media post opposing the former president's ambition, warned that the state government would not hesitate to take drastic action against any appointee who threw caution to the wind, failed to respect his office and conducted himself in a manner that might put the governor in disrepute.

Gov Diri, who is a member of the PDP, by this action, seems he has given nod to the former president to abandon the PDP for APC to actualise his presidential return in 2023.

The statement reads in part: "Government hereby dissociates completely with the views expressed by Mr Daniel Alabrah. His views are not, cannot and should not be attributed to the governor and the Government of Bayelsa State.

"Government further wishes to use this medium to warn appointees of the administration to be conscious of their positions and appreciate that their opinions can easily be misconstrued as those of government. They are advised to exercise restraint and good judgement in their public discourse.

"Government will not hesitate to take drastic action against any appointee who throws caution to the wind, fails to respect his office and conducts himself in a manner that may put the governor in disrepute, undermine the good image of the Bayelsa State Government or cause disaffection among stakeholders in the state."