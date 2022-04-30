Nigeria: I'll Appoint Minister of Stomach Infrastructure If Elected President - Fayose

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said he will appoint "Minister of Stomach Infrastructure" if he emerges president of Nigeria.

Fayose stated this while speaking with newsmen, shortly after his appearance before the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Presidential Screening Committee in Abuja, on Friday.

The former governor said that when the committee asked him about his stomach infrastructure policy while he was governor of Ekiti State, he made it very clear that it would be part of his policies if he emerged president.

"I made it clear that I will have a minister of stomach infrastructure and welfare of the people," he stated.

He, however, added that as much as tarring roads and providing other infrastructure was good, that would not be sufficient for hungry citizens.

"So, for me, stomach infrastructure is part of being supportive of the ordinary Nigerian.

"Stomach infrastructure under my watch as president of Nigeria, will be a major theme.

"No one is saying here that you will not do the needful in terms of developing the country, part of development is the welfare and well-being of the people."

Stating his position on zoning, Fayose insisted that for posterity's sake, PDP must zone its presidential ticket in order not to cause confusion in the future.

According to him, even if the party wants everyone to contest, it should officially make a pronouncement and zone it to the Southern part of Nigeria.

He recalled that in 1999, the presidential ticket was zoned to the south when former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Olu Falaye were in the race, but Abubakar Rimi still contested within the ambit of the Constitution.

"But the party must remember that whatever we do today, will speak for us or stand against us tomorrow.

"We must be courageous enough to say this is going to South, and If you want to contest, the Nigerian constitution still gives you the leverage, the opportunity to do so. I support zoning this time to southern Nigeria."

Fayose said that with the incumbent president from the north, it was only logical for the south to produce the next president, saying this was not about the party, but about Nigeria's best interest and stability. (NAN)