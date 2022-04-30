Nigeria: Eid-El-Fitr - Kaduna FRSC Deploys 1,800 Personnel

Kaduna — The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kaduna State has deployed 1,800 personnel and volunteers to man highways and other roads across Kaduna State, ahead of this year's Eid-el-fitr celebration schedule for Sunday or Monday.

The Kaduna sector commander, Mohammed T. Hafeez revealed in an interview with Daily Trust that with the support of other security agencies, especially the police and Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency (KASTLEA), the personnel will be able to regulate and ease traffic during the festive period.

Hafeez said out of 1,800 personnel being deployed, 1,500 personnel were from the FRSC while the remaining 300 are volunteers.

He also warned against, reckless driving, overloading and speed ahead of the festive season stressing that, "the commonest causes of road traffic accident are speed and impatience. Reckless overtaking is one of the consequences of lack of patience and so, when you tend to overtake recklessly, definitely, you throw patience away."

The sector commander urged long distance drivers to ensure they observe rest periods and also consider other road users and stressed that any act of misbehavior while driving will lead to arrest and prosecution of offenders.