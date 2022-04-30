Nigerian Tweeps Hail Burna Boy Over Successful Sold-Out Show in New York

Nigerians have taken to their various Twitter accounts to shower praises on Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy, over his successful sold-out show that was held last night at the Madison Square Gardens, New York City, US.
The African Giant joins Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Adele, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, and Mariah Carey on the list of artistes who have sold out the world's most famous arena, the Madison Square Garden in New York with a capacity of 20,789.
Shortly after the show, the singer took to his verified Twitter handle to thank New York City. He tweeted, "The Journey in NY has been a blessing. PlayStation theatre in 2017, Gramercy theatre in 2018, The Apollo in 2019 and Today 2022 we are in MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. Thank you, NEW YORK, for sticking with me all these years through this great Journey. Love, Damini."
Commenting on the event, Nigerian music producer, Samklef, via his verified Twitter handle simply said that anyone who did not like Burna Boy's performance is a 'hater'.
The Twitter user, @pengmanmodel opined via his handle that the singer made history. He tweeted, "That look on Burna Boy's face just as he finished the concert! Baba wan almost cry! He's definitely thankful! He Made History!"
Also appreciating the singer's talent, a Twitter user, @Teyman10 noted that Burna Boy 'touches his soul'. He tweeted, "Burna boy touches my soul each time this night I feel very different I haven't felt like this in a long time. God bless @burnaboy forever. I wish I was there #Burnaboy."
