Nigerian Actors Are Not Faithful, Says Iyabo Ojo

Ace Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, says she has never seen a faithful actor in the Nigerian movie industry.

Ojo stated this during a chat with popular OAP, Daddy Freeze alongside her UK-based colleague, Victoria Inyama.

The mother of two also advised everyone married to an actor to purchase a shock absorber because infidelity among actors in Nollywood is a "normal lifestyle".

"Men cheat. Victoria you should not be surprised, you know how the industry is. It's very hard for an actor in Nigeria I've never seen a faithful actor. It's a fact. Do you know how women, girls flock around these actors?

"Anybody that is married to an actor should always have... should go and buy what they call shock absorber. Because it' normal, it's very difficult. We always just pretend," the film maker said.

This comes days after Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie took to social media to confirm the rumors of cheating on his wife, after showing off his new family with Judy Austin, an actress.

A blog had called him out about his new family, asking him to own up.

In a post via his Instagram handle, Edochie showed off his newly added family.

The father of four who is married to May Edochie wrote, "It's time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children"

In a follow up post, however, the actor showered praises on his wife. He shared two lovely pictures of his first wife and captioned the post, "NUMBER ONE. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @mayyuledochie. Undisputed."