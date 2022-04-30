Nigeria: 5 Arraigned for Trespassing Into Abuja Airport

Five men were on Thursday brought before an upper area court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for trespassing into the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with the intention to perpetrate crime.

The police charged Jamilu Abubakar (36); Dogo Samuel (46); Benjamin Eje (53); Sagir Buba (19) and Salisu Musa with criminal trespass on aerodromes and attempt to commit an offence.

The prosecutor, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on April 20.

He said the defendants had the intention to perpetrate crime by engaging themselves in touting activities which was against a Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) by-law and that the offence also contravened Sections 473 and 95 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Malam Sani Umar, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with one surety each in like sum and adjourned the case to June 22. (NAN)