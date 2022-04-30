Nigeria: Congresses - PDP Clarifies On Status of Membership Card

press release

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hereby clarifies on the membership eligibility to participate in Congresses to elect the 3-man Ad-Hoc delegates who shall in turn elect Party Candidates for the 2023 general elections.

This clarification becomes necessary following reports of misinterpretation in some chapters, particularly in Lagos State, where some Party stakeholders are reportedly demanding that Membership Cards have to be authenticated by Ward Chairmen before the holders are eligible to participate in the 3-man Ad-Hoc Congresses schedule for Saturday, April 30, 2022.

For the avoidance of doubt, the only authority vested with the power to authenticate Party Membership Cards for eligibility to participate in Congresses, including the 3-man Ad-Hoc Delegate Congresses, are the National Chairman and the National Secretary through their signatures on the Cards.

The PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended) in Chapter 2, Part 1, Article 8(7) is clear in providing that "the Membership Card shall be produced by the National Headquarters and authenticated by the National Chairman and the National Secretary"

For emphasis, members holding Membership Cards duly authenticated by the National Chairman and National Secretary do not require any further authentication by Ward Chairmen or any other officer of the Party at any level whatsoever before they can participate in the 3-man Ad-hoc Delegate Congresses and Party Primaries.

A member with a duly authenticated Membership Card by the National Chairman and National Secretary and who is up to date in his financial obligation to the Party shall be eligible to participate and vote in the 3-man Ad-Hoc Delegate Congress.

All Party leaders, critical stakeholders and members should note accordingly

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary

