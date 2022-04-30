Egypt: Govt Denies Canceling Primary Six

30 April 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet's media center denied reports circulated alleging that a decision has been issued to cancel the 6th grade of the primary school.

The reports claimed that the new system will be applicable to the students attending primary four classes for the current academic year (2021/2022) and the younger ones.

In a statement Friday 29/04/2022, the center said it contacted the Ministry of Education and Technical Education over the matter and it categorically refuted the news.

The center urged all media outlets and social media users to verify the authenticity of the news reports before publishing to avoid stirring public opinion.

