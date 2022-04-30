Angola: Majority Doubt Those Defeated in Upcoming Election Will Accept the Results, Afrobarometer Survey Shows

28 April 2022
Afrobarometer (Accra)
press release

A majority of Angolans say it's likely that the losing side will not accept the results of the general election in August, according to a new Afrobarometer survey.

The upcoming election, the country's fourth peacetime general election, is expected to be the most competitive since the inauguration of multiparty democracy in September 1992.

Three-fourths of survey respondents say they will "definitely" or "probably" vote in the August election, even though only a minority expect the election to be "completely free and fair."

