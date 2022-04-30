Nigeria: Sorrow, Anguish as Community Buries Imo Illegal Refinery Fire Victims

The fire incident at the illegal refinery in Ohaji Egbema local government area of Imo State left the community and the state in a state of astonishment, following the resultant sorrow brought by the incident.

This is against the backdrop of the fact that no fewer than 110 persons lost their lives in the tragedy.

When the operators of the illegal refinery left their various homes supposedly for work that day, little did they know that it would be their last day alive as the fire was said to have encircled the victims, thereby preventing escape.

It was said that almost all that participated in the illegal trade on that day were either burnt completely or severely burnt.

The community having lost their loved ones in the inferno was left with no option than to pack their remains for burial without proper identification as they were burnt beyond recognition.

The state government has since declared the owner of the refinery wanted and he was said to have disappeared.

However, the state government has carried out the interment of the remains of the unidentified victims.

Following the Imo State government has vowed to come down hard on those engaging in illegal oil bunkering.

While expressing regrets over the tragedy, the government assured members of the public that steps were being taken to ensure that illegal oil bunkering ends in the state.

Addressing newsmen, the commissioner for petroleum resources, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Nanah Opiah, commiserated with the families of the victims, calling oil bunkering an unjustifiable crime.

"Government will no longer treat those who engage in illegal oil bunkering with kid-gloves. No matter how stubborn the challenge of illegal oil blundering is, it remains surmountable, and the government will surmount it.

"In as much as the challenges always encountered in the fight against illegal oil bunkering are stubborn, they are also very much surmountable. In other words, illegal oil bunkering can be effectively stopped.

"But then, this can only be achieved through strong commitment and collaboration between the people and government.

"The truth is if we can always expose criminals amongst us, constantly, reasonableness demands accountability from the government while staying true to our civic responsibility of always ensuring we elect responsible and responsive leaders into government, the issue of illegal oil bunkering and indeed other crimes will be drastically reduced.

"Government will no longer view illegal oil bunkering as a tool for blackmail, sabotage, bullying or agitation against the government.

"Rather, it should be righty taken for what it is - a fundamental crime and, therefore, existential threat.

"I appeal to all of us, citizens of oil-producing areas, to ignore the unnecessary attraction or allure in the illegal oil bunkering business and embrace the call by government and well-meaning citizens of the state in the advocacy against the menace.

"I invite every Imo State citizen, especially people of the oil-producing areas to support and appreciate His Excellency's struggle to recover the hitherto lost oil wells to our neighbouring state, Rivers."

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) disclosed that the death toll had risen to 110.

Acting head of the Imo/Abia operations office of the agency, Ifeanyi Nnaji, said more bodies were recovered in Orashi River near the scene of the incident on Sunday, while some died at various hospitals to increase the casualty figure.

Emergency workers led by Nnaji had been on the ground since the incident to carry out rescue operations and evacuate dead bodies.

The NEMA boss stressed that arrangements were on to carry out the mass burial of the corpses.

When asked about the cause of the fire, Nnaji said: "We are yet to ascertain what led to the fire disaster.

"Those who should tell the story and give insight to the incident are all dead, we are still on the ground, we will soon come out with a report on the incident."

The state government in fulfillment of its promise embarked on the interment of victims as no fewer than 50 were given mass burial at Abaezi forest at Abacheke Kpofire community in Ohaji Egbema.

The exercise was supervised by the chairman of the local government, Marcel Amadioha, security agents and officials of NEMA.

The victims were buried in three graves dug by locals at about 5 pm on Tuesday.

Journalists and security agents waited for more than six hours awaiting the arrival of health officials who were expected to fumigate the area after the bodies were collected from various spots where the fire caught them as they tried to flee from the raging inferno.

Chairman of the local government, who spoke to newsmen at the site said the 50 victims who could not be identified were given mass burial.

One of the youth leaders, Ben Marcus, who spoke to our correspondent, said some of the victims were Identified by their relatives and were carried away for burial.

He said most of the victims came from far and near, adding that the incident would serve as a lesson to those engaging in such illegal business.

Extending his condolences, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma condoled with the families that lost their loved ones.

Uzodimma who spoke with newsmen in Owerri, expressed sadness on the incident, describing it as an unfortunate occurrence which underscores the basis of his fight against crime and criminality as well as his visible stand against economic sabotage in the state.

He expressed concern on why people would continue to indulge in such a dangerous crime knowing that the resultant effect could cost them their lives.

As horrendous as the incident was, so is the story surrounding it masked with mystery and fear. It is probably the only incident where nobody survived to tell the story while those who knew about the dealings have decided not to utter a word no matter how hard you seek answers.

To access Abaezi forest, one had to drive past a minimum of 30 checkpoints consisting of those of Police, Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, as well as that mounted by local vigilante groups where one had to part with money depending on the quantity of petroleum products involved.

It is located at least over 10 kilometres from any inhabited community and cannot be accessed without a guide or an initiate, a random person can never decipher that the Abaezi illegal refinery was a centre where people irked a living and made some people instant millionaires.

It is a swampy land which has a track road that can take only a vehicle per time and surprisingly had approved security operatives attached who ensured law and order according to locals who pleaded anonymity.

Locals argue that security agencies knew about the illegal refinery and provided security and were a part of the cartel but simply chose to look the other way after collecting their own share of the boots.

According to Dr Desmond Echeta, the director of Centre for Entrepreneurship at the Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Umuagwo, it is impossible that security agencies were unaware of the illegal refinery yet ensured heavy security on the roads leading to the place.

"There were several check points by security agencies and the locals. I believe government knew too. I don't believe they just opted to ensure heavy security presence for no just cause, they are all part of the cartel," he said.

According to him, the Abaezi illegal refinery started just a little above two years when after the state government did a restructuring at the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) and aggrieved staff resigned and went home after their salaries were slashed by the government who assumed it was bogus, allegedly failed to understand they were not entitled to pension. They started the illegal refinery to earn a living, and got people to invest money and gradually the place began to thrive.

Echeta, who hails from Mmaahu in Egbema was probably the only one who agreed to speak on the mystery of the Abaezi illegal refinery as others said they didn't know anything about it.

A resident said signs of trouble started when the bunkerers killed a python during a sacred season. Echeta said; "I am a scientist and I don't believe in certain things but in our clime, a lot of communities believe in metaphysics, especially what we call 'oge-ukwu', the big market season where we don't go to certain places in respect of local deities who are said to come out, to accord them unfettered right of passage or access. However I learnt that the bunkerers killed a python during this season. Further my people told me a certain old woman accosted them asking for her husband who had abilities to change into other forms but they dismissed her and so she left. It was shortly after that encounter that the fire occurred. However, whether this is true or not is what I can't prove, this is what people said and told me," he said.

On the real cause of explosion Echeta alleged the incident was a sabotage by the oil company which owns the siphoned crude, saying, "I learnt the crude supply ceased for days and then suddenly resumed. The proprietors sent out word to their partners that business had resumed. I believe the oil company decided to release the crude for them to siphon as usual. However after a day or two, they decided to release gas which we all know is highly inflammable because ordinary crude cannot wreak such magnitude of devastation".

He argued that it wasn't the first time the bunkerers experienced a fire outbreak, saying, "If it was an explosion, it would have been just one site or point of siphoning which had happened in the past. We were told that if such incident occurred, the survivors will just bury the victim and continue drilling and or their local refining process. So how is it this one left no survivors not even one," he queried.

Echeta said; "I believe this Abaezi explosion that affected the entire business was gas that filtered into everywhere which made survival impossible. I suspect the oil company intentionally released gas to sabotage the bunkerers for reasons best known to them because we are yet to see an illegal refinery record such level of destruction. It defies all known logic about bunkering".

On the day of the mass burial, officials of NEMA, local government executives and officials, journalists spent over six hours waiting for officials of the state health ministry to arrive and fumigate the vicinity first.

The corpses were lowered by boys who were paid to bury the decomposing bodies while youths from the surrounding communities watched and ensured orderliness even with heavy security presence.

Though there were no identified family relatives of the victims around, the Interim Management Committee chairman of the LGA, Marcel Amadioha, told journalists that he had been instructed by Governor Hope Uzodimma to conduct a mass burial for the victims.

One of the youth leaders, Ben Marcos, disclosed that already they had begun a sensitisation programme against oil theft to safeguard lives and properties of their people in the future.

It is obvious there will be no form of compensation or activity to prevent a repeat, as the Information Commissioner, Chief Declan Emelumba has said it was an illegal refinery.

Emelumba said; "Everyone involved in the Abaezi illegal refinery engaged in illegality and they are not entitled to any form of compensation. There are laws governing petroleum products excavation and operating otherwise is illegality and government will not encourage it".

Some locals said the illegal activities received a boost after Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State embarked on dislodging those behind oil bunkering which resulted in the soot in the state, many of the perpetrators were alleged to have relocated to Imo State to continue their illicit business and ramshackle refineries were alleged to have sprung up in the state.