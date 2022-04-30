Nigeria: Malaria - Federal Govt Targets 10% Reduction in Prevalence, Mortality By 2025

The minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said the ministry targets a parasite prevalence of less than 10 per cent or reduce mortality attributable to malaria to less than 50 deaths per 1000 live births by the year 2025.

The minister, who stated this in Abuja during the commemoration of the 2022 World Malaria Day, themed: 'Advance Equity, Build Resilience. End Malaria,' organised by the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), said "That is just three years from now and that is a target we set out in the National Malaria strategic plan of 2021 to 2025."

This is even as he said that the country was experiencing a reduction in the prevalence rate of malaria as recorded in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

Ehanire noted that the prevalence rate dropped from 42 per cent in 2010 to 27 per cent in 2015 and 23 per cent in 2018, adding that there was an increase in the uptake of treated insecticide mosquito nets, testing and access to malaria care.

"In the utilisation of insecticide treated nets among older five year old has increased from 43.4 per cent in 2015 to 52 per cent in 2018, while that among pregnant women increased from 49 per cent to 58 per cent in 2018.

"Fever feedback testing among children under five increased from 5 per cent in 2010, to 11 per cent in 2013 and 13 per cent now in 2015 but this is still very low and calls for more efforts to address because not every fever is malaria.

"Nigeria also witnessed a reduction in malaria prevalence from 42 per cent in 2010 to 27 per cent in 2015 and 23 per cent in 2018. That is a good downward trend that we hope will change and we expect that when the result of the 2021 malaria indicator survey is out, we will see a further downward trend in that respect," he said.

The country representative, World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, however stated that despite the overall progress made, global trends in malaria cases and mortality rates were plateauing since 2015, particularly in the highest burden countries.