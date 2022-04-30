Nigeria: EFCC Arrests 5 Over Alleged Oil Theft in Rivers

30 April 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Blessing Ibunge

Port Harcourt — The Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested five suspects for dealing in illegal petroleum products within Rivers State.

In a statement yesterday by Head, Media and Publicity at EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed that the suspects were arrested on Monday, in an uncompleted, one-storey building along Eastern bypass, Port Harcourt.

Uwujaren disclosed that the suspects were apprehended while allegedly operating a private jetty, with two vessels christened, Fol Courage and Samriyahkingstown, anchored at the jetty.

The suspects are: Ubong Samson Archubong, Iminabo Williams, Ndah Philip Ntia, Egbocha Kennedy and Francis Innocent.

"Verified intelligence available to the EFCC showed that the suspects were illegally refining petroleum products from the premises where they were arrested and loading the same into trucks and small vehicles that patronise them as major customers. The jetty is allegedly owned by a traditional ruler.

"Other items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota car, 203 jerry cans of 25 litres capacity each, 10 drums of 250 litres capacity each, one sieve, 11 pumping machines and hose, four containers, two lines of building with many offices in the jetty, a storage tank of about 60,000 litres capacity, one rescue fiver boat and 10 Geepee tanks," Uwujare stated.

He said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

