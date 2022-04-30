Nigeria: Osinbajo, Governor Bello in Minna Closed Door Meeting

30 April 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Laleye Dipo

Minna — Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Niger State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello yesterday held a closed door meeting in Minna, Niger State.

The meeting which started at about 3.45pm did not end until about 5.40pm a period of about 2hours.

Details of the meeting were not known but observers believe it could not be unconnected with the 2023 presidential election.

Non of the aides of either the vice president nor those of Governor Bello were allowed into one of the lounges in the presidential lodge where the meeting took place.

Osinbajo is one of the barrage of aspirants gunning for the All Progressives Congress APC presidential ticket and was said to have come into Minna on "private" visit.

At the end of the meeting the vice president and his host did not speak to newsmen.

Osinbajo was immediately driven in a Toyota Coaster bus to the Minna airport for his return journey.

One of the All Progressives Congress member in the state told THISDAY that the vice president would return to Niger state soon to address delegates during which he will also meet with the two former Nigerian leaders - General Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar - as well as parley with traditional rules.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X