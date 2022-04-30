Nigeria: Osinbajo, Governor Bello in Minna Closed Door Meeting

Minna — Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Niger State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello yesterday held a closed door meeting in Minna, Niger State.

The meeting which started at about 3.45pm did not end until about 5.40pm a period of about 2hours.

Details of the meeting were not known but observers believe it could not be unconnected with the 2023 presidential election.

Non of the aides of either the vice president nor those of Governor Bello were allowed into one of the lounges in the presidential lodge where the meeting took place.

Osinbajo is one of the barrage of aspirants gunning for the All Progressives Congress APC presidential ticket and was said to have come into Minna on "private" visit.

At the end of the meeting the vice president and his host did not speak to newsmen.

Osinbajo was immediately driven in a Toyota Coaster bus to the Minna airport for his return journey.

One of the All Progressives Congress member in the state told THISDAY that the vice president would return to Niger state soon to address delegates during which he will also meet with the two former Nigerian leaders - General Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar - as well as parley with traditional rules.