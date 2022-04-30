Nigeria: Woman Dies After Alleged Domestic Abuse By Husband

A mother of seven, Anulika Uguru, has died in Ebonyi State following alleged domestic violence and wife battery by her husband.

The incident occurred in Ekeru-Inyimaegu in Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

The state chairman of Human Right Defenders (HURIDE), Sampson Nweke, said the victim, who originally hailed from Ndiechi Onuebonyi Igbagu, had on April 19 reported a case of battery and domestic violence to his office against her husband, Sunday Uguru.

He explained that there was a little delay in serving notice of invitation to her husband because of invalid phone number.

He said the group, while trying to intervene on the matter, "on 25th of April, 2022 spoke with the deceased on phone in the morning inviting her to our office for other actions to be taken."

He added, "After waiting for many hours in the afternoon, she didn't come. I dialed her phone number which was picked by another woman who told me that the owner of the phone is dead."

"She directed us to one village clinic at Sharon junction where I saw the motionless body of Mrs Anulika. We went in company of a member of GBV Taskforce in Ebonyi State , Comrade Matthias Okinya.

"The sight of the dead woman filled my heart with uncontrollable rage and resentment. I phoned the police immediately and a detachment of a police team came but the husband was nowhere to be found.

"We launched a serious search for him with the assistance of concerned villagers and later got him apprehended."

Police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, said she has not been briefed on the matter.

She promised to get back to our reporter with details later but was yet to do so at the time of filing this report.