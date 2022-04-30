Uganda: Professional Accountants Urged to Create Value for Themselves, Organisations

The chief executive officer of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants (ICPAU), Derrick Nkajja has called on professional accountants to be value creators to themselves and the organisations they serve.

"Be intentional in what you do. Continuous professional development is one of the ways one can add value to themselves," Nkajja said during the CFO Academy graduation ceremony at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The academy is an initiative of MAT ABACUS Business School and ICPAU, aimed at skilling emerging leaders in the accountancy profession, which in turn will propel them to greater heights in their organisations.

"We must understand the value of the accountancy profession to organisations," Nkajja said, adding that it is only through this that they will be able to improve the performance of these organisations.

Nkajja advised the graduates to be compliant with all regulations in their organisations.

He called upon all professional accountants to be at the forefront of promoting the profession.

"We all need to protect the profession by guarding it against any misinformation and distortions," he said.

Selestino Babungi, the managing director of Umeme Limited called upon the graduates to support their chief executive officers.

"When the CEO excels, you have also excelled as a Chief Financial Officer. CEOs cannot grow an organisation without your support. Failure to do so, you have failed as a professional," he said.

Prof. Samuel Sejjaaka, the team leader at MAT ABACUS Business School advised graduates and all professional accountants to always accord people respect if they are to grow their careers.

"People always ask me how I have made it on many Boards in Uganda. The answer is simple; I treat people in the way I would want to be treated. Simple things like extending pleasantries to even a stranger can land you many opportunities," he said.

The academy began its activities in 2018 with the first cohort attracting 18 chief financial officers.