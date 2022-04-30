Kenyatta, Ruto and Odinga in Othaya for the Kibaki's State Burial

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto and Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga are among top dignitaries at the State burial of Kenya's third president Mwai Kibaki.

Kenyatta arrived aboard a military helicopter in Othaya Boys High School before DP Ruto and Odinga landed minutes later, in what immediately raised protocol concerns.

Ordinarily, the president is the last to arrive so as to be received by immediate senior-most government officials.

The Head of State later received the body of his predecessor at the Othaya approved school where the burial ceremony was held in strict military protocol.

Also attending the event, is Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya's Moses Wetangula, Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka among others.

Kibaki took over from current President Uhuru Kenyatta whose second and final term ends in August.

The cortege escorted by the military left the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi at 7am.

The former president who served Kenya from 2002 to 2012 died on April 22 in what is attributed to sickness and old age.

Circumstances surrounding his death have not been made public officially, but his son Jimmy said last week that he had been ailing for several months, the past three months being the worst.

The late Kibaki was accorded a state burial with full military honours.

On Friday, a State funeral service was held in his honour at the Nyayo National Stadium attended by thousands, including three foreign heads of state-South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Sudanese President Salvar Kiir and Ethiopia's Sahle-Work Zewde-and other dignitaries.

Kibaki died on April 22 aged 90. He ruled from 2002 when he took over from the late Daniel arap Moi to 2012 when he handed over to Uhuru Kenyatta.