Nigeria: Eid-El-Fitr - Campaigns, Hailing of Politicians Won't Be Allowed on Prayer Ground - Police

Ilorin — The Kwara State Police Command has said campaigns and cheering of politicians will not be allowed on the Eid prayer ground in the state.

This is just as the police command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Vigilantes Group of Nigeria (VGN) deployed over 6,000 officers to ensure a hitch-free celebration and safety of lives and property.

The breakdown of the deployment includes 800 NSCDC officers, 4,000 vigilantes and 500 FRSC officials.

Although, police spokesperson in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi in a telephone chat with our reporter did not disclose the number of police operatives to be deployed, the Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, had while receiving the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, recently put the police staff strength in Kwara State at 3,500.

Okasanmi said, "I cannot give you the exact figure because we're deploying all our officers in the special tactical units, comprising the Force Animal Branch, Mounted troop, Police Mobile Force, anti Kidnapping, anti-cultism, Explosive Ordinance Department and men of the Command's intelligence unit.

"Political campaigns, hailing political gladiators, and shouting of party slogans, would not be accepted on the praying arena."

Also, the NSCDC spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, said the command will deploy 800 officers and men of the corps for the Eid celebration.

On its part, the Kwara Vigilante said they have deployed 4,000 of their officers for the celebration across the state.

According to the Command leader, Saka Ibrahim, 1000 officers will be deployed in Ilorin metropolis while other local government commanders have been instructed to deploy 200 officers each in their local governments.

In the same vein, the FRSC in the state said it had deployed 500 regular officers during the celebration in addition to special marshals.

Its Head of Operations, Mr Lucas Oguntade, confirmed the figure to our correspondent on Friday.