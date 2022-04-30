Nigeria: APC Stalwart Urges Court to Disqualify Emefiele From APC Primaries

30 April 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Anayo Onukwugha

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Naapah ThankGod Bariledum, has approached the Rivers State High Court seeking for the disqualification of Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, from participating in the forthcoming presidential primaries of the party.

Naapah, in Suit No: PHC/1371/CS/2022, is also asking the Court to disqualify Emefiele from participating in the exercise based on the grounds of his non eligibility to participate.

Joined in the suit are the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the 2nd and 3rd Defendants.

The plaintiff alleged that the defendant had already violated provisions of the 1999 Constitution, the APC Constitution and the CBN Act.

He is also seeking an exparte order to restrain the CBN Governor from participating in the primaries pending the final hearing of the suit.

Naapah argued among other things, that Emefiele has not fulfilled the provisions of the CBN Act, which would have allowed him to have the legal right to have a valid membership of the APC before participating in the presidential primaries.

The APC stalwart further asked the court to declare any interest in the presidential race by the CBN governor a nullity. The court is yet to fix date for the hearing of the suit.

