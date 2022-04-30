Rwanda: Somalia Reopens Embassy in Rwanda

29 April 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU [SMN - The Government of Somalia announces the reopening of its Embassy in Rwanda, in accordance with an agreement signed on 26 January by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, HE Abdisaid Muse Ali and his Rwandan counterpart, Dr. Vincent Biruta.

Ambassador Sahra Ali Hassan presented her credentials to the President of Rwanda, HE Paul Kagame, on April 26, as "non-resident" Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda.

Ambassador Sahra Ali also presented a copy of her credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Rwanda on 25 April.

Somalia is strengthening ties with Rwanda, and the diplomatic move is part of a plan to expand the representation of Somali ambassadors to several countries as "unstable ambassadors".

