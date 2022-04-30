Nigeria: Saraki Should Withdraw for Bala Mohammed - Dogo

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mallam Bibi Dogo, has said that former senate president, Bukola Saraki, should pull out and support Governor Bala Mohammed to stand as the consensus North PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

Dogo who made the call while speaking with journalists in Bauchi yesterday explained that Bala Mohammed's credibility among the generality of Nigerians was clear, considering his exemplary leadership qualities and performance.

He said the North East should produce the next president to ensure justice, equity and fairness among the zones. "North East is the most backward and neglected region in the country and Bala should be supported in the interest of Nigeria to enable the country get the required development that will bring more sustainable peace and justice to the people," he said.

He added that Governor Bala Muhammad is a reliable member of the PDP who never dumped the party since inception but Saraki once left the party. "We believe strongly that the search for consensus, unity, solidarity and shared vision among the PDP presidential aspirants is a worthy move and a patriotic venture that aims at reducing unnecessary tension, acrimony and unhealthy diatribe among competitors and restore back to our politics the culture of reaching common ground.

"Even if the process does not secure all of its set goals at the end of the day, meaning that every aspirant participates in the presidential primaries, it would have imbibed in all aspirants the culture of placing the group above the self, in the party shared vision of the future and in accepting the very results of the primary election," he said.

He advised Governor Bala Mohammed to build on the success of the consensus arrangement and unfold his grand Nigeria First governance vision in the coming days and weeks.

"The resilient commitment of readiness demonstrated by Bala Mohammed since his endorsement by elders to lead discussion with all the aspirants in the PDP with a view to having a national consensus if possible is encouraging and this tells us that he's the man for the job if we truly want to succeed," he said.