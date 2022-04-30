Nigeria: FG, UN Launch Movement to End Female Genital Mutilation

30 April 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patience Ivie Ihejirika

Federal government, in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has launched a movement to end the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Nigeria.

The initiative, tagged "Movement for Good to End FGM" targets to mobilise five million Nigerians to "Act to End FGM".

Female genital mutilation is the partial or total removal of external female genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.

Speaking during the launch in Abuja, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Matthias Schmale, said the medicalisation of FGM in Nigeria remains a threat in states like Ekiti, Oyo and Osun.

He said although the prevalence has reduced, analysis of the data demonstrates a new pattern of mutilation through medicalisation is on the increase, adding that 86 per cent of these children were mutilated before the age of five, which means that the risk of FGM is greater at early years of life.

He said: "What this tells us is that the perpetuators of this crime are devising a way to 8Ydiminish the gains made towards the eradication of FGM in Nigeria by targeting infants who don't know the magnitude of the practice they are being subjected to."

The UN representative said there are no psychological of biological benefits from FGM, saying it is a practice which violate women and girls right to life, health and dignity.

Schmale said the time to end FGN in Nigeria is now and the responsibility to do so lies with us all.

"The movement we are launching today will support innovative and safe platform driven by young people.

The minister of women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, said there is no health benefit from FGM, instead it destroys the woman.

She said eliminating FGM is critical to protecting the health and dignity of girls, saying that the practice of FGM is an offense punishable by the law.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X