Somalia: Us Congratulates New Somali Parliament Leadership

MOGADISHU [SMN] - The United States has congratulated the newly elected leaders of Somalia's parliament as they assume their responsibilities at this critical time.

"We urge the quick, peaceful, credible conclusion of the final step in Somalia's electoral process: the election of the president," the US embassy in Mogadishu has tweeted.

The US was part of the press release issued by the international partners after the election of the parliament speaker.

The statement

Somalia's international partners welcome the successful elections for leadership positions in the Upper House on 26 April 2022 and the House of the People on 27-28 April 2022. We congratulate the newly elected Speakers and Deputy Speakers as they assume their important responsibilities at this critical moment for Somalia.

After the protracted delays and obstacles in choosing the members of parliament, the election of the parliamentary leadership is a major achievement. We appreciate the efforts of all Somalis who contributed to the completion of these parliamentary votes.

We urge that election of the President now be completed promptly, peacefully, and credibly, so that Somalia's elected leaders can address national priorities for the benefit of all its citizens.