Tanzania: Mwinyi Hails Bank's Support in Strategic Projects

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has commended NMB for its commitment in supporting the Isle's strategic projects and improving digital systems in revenue collection.

Dr Mwinyi expressed the appreciation at the meeting with the NMB management led by its CEO Ms Ruth Zaipuna at the Zanzibar State House on Saturday.

"I am satisfied with the NMB bank's readiness to cooperate with the Zanzibar government in implementing various strategic projects as well as improving its digital revenue collection systems," he said.

He said the bank has fi- nancial muscles with a capital amounting to more than 9tri/- and sufficient experts to engage in revenue collection and boost economic growth.

He thanked the bank for its intent to working with the government and that his government was committed to improve its digital systems in revenue collection particularly at the ports, airports, Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and Zanzibar Revenue Bureau (ZRB). On her part, NMB CEO Ms Zaipuna said the bank has entered into partnership with the Zanzibar e-government to start one stop centre to provide all the services.

She said also that the bank is planning to increase two more branches in Nungwi in North Unguja Region and Paje in Unguja South Region.

Meanwhile, President Mwinyi last Friday hosted If- tar for various CCM leaders, its members and other citizens at the party Head Office at Kisiwandui, reiterating is call on believers to continue praying for the world, which he said was surrounded by multiple problems affecting livelihoods.

Dr Mwinyi explained that hosting Iftar was a continuation of the culture he inherited from his predecessors.

Dr Mwinyi donated some food items and share Iftar to all the five administrative regions of Zanzibar before Eid el Fitr Day. His wife Maryam Zanzibar's first lady, also donated food items and shared Iftar with orphaned children living with HIV, urging other people, particularly the well-off to ensure all children, regardless of their health status and physical ap- pearance, live happily.

"We are your parents, friends, and relatives. We want to see you happy and enjoy life like others," Ms Maryam said when she donated to an Orphanage named 'Zanzibar AIDS Association and Support of Orphans (ZASO) at Fuoni area in Mjini- Magharibi Region.

Since the start of the Holy month of Ramadan Dr Mwinyi, his wife, and other leaders in the government have been hosting 'get together evening meal' as people thank them for the offer which indicates closeness between leaders and ordinary people. In another development, despite an outcry against skyrocketing prices, people here have been flocking into streets and shops for festive goods in preparation for Eid al-Fitr on Monday or Tuesday (depending on sight- ing of the moon), marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

"Although prices are up, we have to buy them mainly for our children to celebrate eid," said Ms Fatma Omar, a sister to four children in her Kwahani area based family.

She also urged traders to be honest in their business so that prices of commodities do not in- crease further.